Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-grid energy storage systems in the regions of developing regions that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-grid energy storage systems. More-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on renewable energy, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-grid energy storage systems will drive growth in developing regions market.

The worldwide market for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 560 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Tianneng Battery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

