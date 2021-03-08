Global Rainwater Harvesting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Rainwater harvesting is the accumulation and deposition of rainwater for reuse on-site, rather than allowing it to run off. Rainwater can be collected from rivers or roofs, and in many places the water collected is redirected to a deep pit (well, shaft, or borehole), a reservoir with percolation, or collected from dew or fog with nets or other tools. Its uses include water for gardens, livestock, irrigation, domestic use with proper treatment, and indoor heating for houses etc. The harvested water can also be used as drinking water, longer-term storage and for other purposes such as groundwater recharge.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Rainwater Harvesting in the regions of United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Rainwater Harvesting. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on irrigation industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rainwater harvesting will drive growth in United States markets.

The Revenue of Rainwater Harvesting is related to downstream industries and United States economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the United States economy in the following years, the growth rate of Rainwater Harvesting industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Rainwater Harvesting is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Rainwater Harvesting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rainwater Harvesting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CST Industries

Caldwell Tanks

Wahaso

Norwesco

BRAE

Snyder

Bushman USA

ROTH North America

Lakota Water Company

Rainwater Management Solutions

BH Tank

Innovative Water Solutions

Mountain and Mesa Construction

Pioneer Water Tanks

The RainCatcher

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tanks

Accessories

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Segment

Residential Segment

Industrial Segment

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rainwater Harvesting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rainwater Harvesting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rainwater Harvesting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rainwater Harvesting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rainwater Harvesting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rainwater Harvesting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rainwater Harvesting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

