Key Trends in Multi-Stop Tourism: Insight into the key trends in multi-stop tourism, why travelers choose multi-stop trips and what the future holds for the industry

GlobalData’s “Key Trends in Multi-Stop Tourism”, report analyses the multi-stop tourism segment, including a discussion on the types of consumers preferring multi-stop trips, what the future holds for the industry, as well as a deep dive into key trends in this tourism segment.

Multi-destination trips have been around for a long time, especially in Europe, where grand tours were common in the 17th and 18th centuries; however, this type of tourism was only available to wealthy people from the European nobility. Europe is also the place where residents have been able to travel using Eurail Passes since 1959, and Interrail Passes since 1972, allowing them to travel via train either regionally and locally. This type of tourism has further grown in recent years, expanding not just in Europe, but everywhere in the world. This increase is facilitated by a more affordable tourism industry, improved air connectivity, a boom in the number of IT tools offering trip-planning solutions, the large expansion of the shared economy, and the facilitation of visa processes in certain parts of the globe, such as the Schengen area in Europe.

Scope:

– Trends such as multi-city flights, UNESCO Heritage Sites routes, themed trips, and cruising are expected to remain highly influential within multi-stop tourism.

— Local authorities must jointly invest in developing and expanding the air, ground, and water transportation facilities, thus facilitating connectivity between multiple locations.

— Tourism boards, governments from different countries, and other authorities must engage in cross-border cooperation, and design joint visa agreements in order to facilitate visa regulations between different regions.

– This report provides readers with insight into multi-stop tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry.

— Traveling is becoming more and more affordable, thanks to a growing shared economy, an improved air connectivity, and an increase in the available trip-planning IT solutions; thanks to this, multi-stop tourism is expected to boom in the future.

— Given that the strong growth of this sector will continue in the future, capitalizing on this highly valuable market should be a goal for tourism industry players.

