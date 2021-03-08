Knitwear Market 2019 – Industry Analysis by Share, Trends, Strategies and Forecast To 2023

Knitwear Market Segmentation:

Based on material type, the global knitwear market has been segmented into natural, synthetic, and blended. The natural segment gained the highest market share in 2017 owing to the versatile, cozy, anti-wrinkle, high absorption capacity, and warm nature of natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and wool. However, the blended segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to the mixed properties offered by blended fabrics. Blended fabric material provides comfort, coziness, elasticity, durability and is easy to work upon.

The global Knitwear Market has been segregated, by category, into men, women, and kids. The women’s segment is expected to dominate the global knitwear market during the assessment period as a major demand of apparels is from the women’s category. Moreover, knitwear for women are available in a wide variety of designs and patterns. The same segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during forecast period due to higher awareness among women regarding changing fashion trends and their willingness to buy new apparels.

The global market for knitwear has also been classified, by end-use, as innerwear and outerwear. The outerwear segment is expected to dominate the market due to the availability of different formats of outwear knitwear. In addition, the rate of wear and tare of outerwear is high as compared to innerwear, which in turn is surging the sales of outerwear segment.

Market Overview:

The clothes manufactured through knitting wool or other fabrics are commonly known as knitwear. The major determinant fueling the growth of global knitwear market is the surging penetration of e-commerce platform in the sales of knitwear. Countries such as Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are mainly witnessing a surging demand for knitwear through online retail channel.

Technological advancements in knitting has propelled the market players to adopt electrical knitting machines over mechanical knitting machines. Electrical knitting machines offer the advantage of quick production of large volume of knitwear, which helps in lowering the overall production cost. Moreover, the advent of advanced techniques such as digital printing, inkjet printing, burn-outs, glossy foil prints, and flocking have led to a cut-throat competition among the market players.

Ask For A Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6795

Competitive Dashboard:

Adidas AG (Germany),

Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada),

Loro Piana S.p.A. (Italy),

Puma SE (Germany),

Ralph Lauren Corporation (the US),

The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd (UK),

Victoria’s Secret (the US),

Maglificio Ripa S.p.a (Italy),

LENZING AG (Austria),

Ecowool (New Zealand),

Sana Hastakala (P) Ltd. (Nepal)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

Browse Full Report and Complete TOC Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/knitwear-market-6795

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in global knitwear market during the forecast period. The region is emerging as a promising market for knitwear due to the outsourcing of majority of production operations to Asia-Pacific countries including India, Bangladesh, and China. For instance, Adidas AG outsourced more than 95% of its production operations to Asia-Pacific in 2017. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people in the region is also boosting the sales of knitwear in Asia-Pacific. The region is expected to gain the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market for knitwear during the assessment period due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the region is expected to lose its dominance to Asia-Pacific during the upcoming years. The region is expected to reach its market saturation level, which is propelling the market players to diversify their presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe is also anticipated to garner a significant share in the global knitwear market due to the increasing preferences of consumers towards premium knitwear brands. Other regions such as South America and South Africa are also expected to contribute significantly in the growth of knitwear market owing to the surging penetration of online retail channels in the sales of knitwear in these regions.