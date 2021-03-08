“LNG Industry Outlook in Former Soviet Union to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals”, is a comprehensive report on the Former Soviet Union LNG industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design LNG processing capacity (liquefaction/regasification) for all active, planned and announced LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals in the region by country for the period 2012 to 2022. Planned and announced (new build) LNG terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions was also been included. The report provides LNG liquefaction and regasification capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2118790

Scope

– Updated information relating to all active and planned LNG terminals

– Provides historical data from 2012 to 2017, forecast to 2022

– Capacity information of all liquefaction and regasification terminals

– Provides operator information for all active and planned terminals

– Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals across different countries.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned liquefaction and regasification terminals in Former Soviet Union

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

– Assess your competitor’s LNG assets.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2118790

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.