logo HOME NEWS WEATHER SPORTS FEATURES INSIDE 29 Power Tools Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
The worldwide market for Power Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 34400 million US$ in 2024, from 23500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Power Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)
Bosch
TTI
Makita
Hitachi Koki
Hilti
Metabo
Snap-on
DEVON (Chevron Group)
Festool
Apex Tool Group
Dongcheng
C. & E. Fein
Zhejiang Crown
Positec Group
Jiangsu Jinding
KEN
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Electric power tool
Pneumatic power tool
Hydraulic and other power tool
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential Applications
Construction Field
Industry Field
Gardening Field
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Power Tools Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Electric power tool
1.2.2 Pneumatic power tool
1.2.3 Hydraulic and other power tool
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Residential Applications
1.3.2 Construction Field
1.3.3 Industry Field
1.3.4 Gardening Field
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Bosch
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Bosch Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 TTI
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 TTI Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Makita
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Makita Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Hitachi Koki
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Hitachi Koki Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Hilti
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Hilti Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Metabo
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Power Tools Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Metabo Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
