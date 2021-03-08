“Managed Security Services: Business Models”, is a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of the managed security services (MSS) market drivers, inhibitors and trends.

The global managed security services is a vast and rapidly expanding market, driven by different business models.

Scope:

This report provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of the Managed Security Services (MSS) market drivers, inhibitors and trends. It provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Framework, definition, and service value of the Managed Security Services (MSS) in the region.

— Business Models of Managed Security Services (MSS).

— Summary of key findings and opportunities in the Managed Security Services (MSS) market.

Reasons to buy:

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of MSS markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— The report examines the key MSS business models.

— The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in the evolving MSS market.

Key Players:

· AT&T

· Telefonica

· Century Link

· Digiware

· IBM

· Unisys

Key Points from TOC:

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary

Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context

Managed Security Services Definition

Managed Security Services Value Chain

Managed Security Services Business Model

Managed Security Services Business Model

Section 2: MSS Business Models

Case Study: IBM

Case Study: Unisys

Case Study: Telefonica

Case Study: AT&T

Section 3: Findings and Recommendations

Findings and Recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and Definitions

Contact Information

