MEAT SNACKS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Meat snack is a type of snacks that one of its raw materials is meat. Some of them like jerky, ham sausage etc.

The United States,China and West Europe dominate the meat snacks market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Chian. But most of the brands sells their meat snacks products In the local.

For production, pork snack is mainly produced in China; beef jerky is mainly produced in USA; sausage is mainly produced in Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meat Snacks market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12900 million by 2024, from US$ 11400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat Snacks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat Snacks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Meat Snacks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Jerky

Meat Sticks

Pickled Sausage

Ham Sausage

Pickled Poultry Meat

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Daily Use

Functional Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Jack Link’s

ConAgra

Oberto Sausage

Monogram Foods

Hormel Foods

New World Foods

Bridgford Foods

Thanasi Foods

Golden Valley Natural

Marfood

Old Wisconsin

Campofrío

Danish Crown

Kerry Group

Klement’s Sausage

Meatsnacks Group

Shuanghui

Yurun Group

Jinluo

Youyou Foods

Delisi

Laiyifen

Huangshanghuang

Mengdu Sheep

Baicaowei

Yanker Shop

Bangbangwa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Meat Snacks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meat Snacks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meat Snacks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat Snacks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Meat Snacks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Meat Snacks Segment by Type

2.2.1 Jerky

2.2.2 Meat Sticks

2.2.3 Pickled Sausage

2.2.4 Ham Sausage

2.2.5 Pickled Poultry Meat

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Meat Snacks Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Meat Snacks Segment by Application

2.4.1 Daily Use

2.4.2 Functional Use

2.5 Meat Snacks Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Meat Snacks Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Meat Snacks Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Meat Snacks by Players

3.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Meat Snacks Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Meat Snacks Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Meat Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Meat Snacks Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Meat Snacks Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Jack Link’s

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.1.3 Jack Link’s Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Jack Link’s News

12.2 ConAgra

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.2.3 ConAgra Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ConAgra News

12.3 Oberto Sausage

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.3.3 Oberto Sausage Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Oberto Sausage News

12.4 Monogram Foods

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.4.3 Monogram Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Monogram Foods News

12.5 Hormel Foods

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.5.3 Hormel Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hormel Foods News

12.6 New World Foods

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.6.3 New World Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 New World Foods News

12.7 Bridgford Foods

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Meat Snacks Product Offered

12.7.3 Bridgford Foods Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

