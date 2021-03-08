Metal Plating & Finishing 2019 Global Market Key Players – DowDuPont (US), Pioneer Metal Finishing (US), Lincoln Industries (US), Anoplate Corporation (US), Arlington Plating Company (US), Atotech – Analysis and Forecast to 2023
The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach around USD 11,490.7 million by the end of 2023. Metal plating and finishing provide many benefits to products made from metal and other materials, such as corrosion resistance, decorative appearance, and increased solderability. Plating is a manufacturing process in which a thin layer of metal is applied to a substrate to give it a smooth finish. The demand for metal plating and finishing is mainly driven by expanding end-use industries due to rebounding GDPs in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The growth of the automotive industry in both developed and developing markets is also likely to drive market growth.
By application, the global metal plating and finishing market has been categorized as automotive components, machine components, medical components, aircraft components, and others. The automotive components segment accounted for the largest share of the global metal plating and finishing market and was valued at USD 3,792.1 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 4,536.2 million by the end of 2023. The expansion of the automotive industry in both developing and developed nations can be attributed to the increasing sales of commercial vehicles due to a high level of activity in the infrastructure sector, FDI inflow relaxations, government policies/plans/initiatives, and higher availability of credit and financing options.
FIGURE 1 Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market, by Application, 2017 (%)
Source: MRFR Analysis
Regional Analysis
Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America accounted for a 31.97% share and was valued at USD 2,986.6 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the well-established end-use industries and rising demand for lightweight electric vehicles. Moreover, renegotiation on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and growing trilateral trade agreements are expected to fuel the demand for metal plating and finishing during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The global metal plating and finishing market has been segmented on the basis of type, material process, application, and region.
Based on type, the global market has been segmented into metal plating, cleaning and surface preparation, finishing and protection, and others.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global metal plating and finishing market are DowDuPont (US), Pioneer Metal Finishing (US), Lincoln Industries (US), Anoplate Corporation (US), Arlington Plating Company (US), Atotech (US), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (US), CECO Environmental (US), Incertec (US), SPC (US), Coastline Metal Finishing (US), Dixie Industrial Finishing (US), and American Plating Company (US).
Regional Analysis
The report covers a brief analysis of regions including:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Italy
o UK
o Rest of Europe
Key Findings
• The global metal plating and finishing market was valued at USD 9,134.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 11,490.7 million at a CAGR of 4.23% % during the review period of 2018 to 2023.
• On the basis of process, the electroplating segment accounted for a 58.56% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to be the larger revenue-generating segment, registering a CAGR of 3.87%, during the forecast period.
• Based on type, the metal plating segment accounted for a 47.04% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.37% CAGR to reach USD 5,143.0 million by the end of 2023.
• By material, the zinc segment accounted for a 39.82% share of the global market in 2017 and is likely to register a 3.97% CAGR to reach USD 1,352.9 million by the end of 2023.
• On the basis of applicaton, the automotive components segment accounted for a 52.97% share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a 7.85% CAGR to reach USD 4,508.2 million by the end of 2023.
• The market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 with a market value of USD 2,986.6 million and is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.27% to reach USD 3,555.4 million by the end of 2023.
• The increasing use of electroplating to protect metal parts or components in the end-use industries due to its superior properties such as high strength, reduced friction, and enhanced durability is expected to drive market growth.
Intended Audience
• Metal Plating and Finishing Chemicals Manufacturers
• Raw Material Suppliers
• Traders and Distributors of Metal Plating and Finishing Chemicals
• Metal Plating and Finishing Service Providers
• Potential Investors
• Government Bodies
DC – Description
• electroplating
• electroless plating
• metal plating & finishing
• metal plating & finishing chemicals
