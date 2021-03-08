Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market 2019 By AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Telefonica, Softbank, Vodafone, Orange

The Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) report provides an independent information about the Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments

size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.

The report would be based on industry data clearly referenced from authentic and reliable information sources such as statistics, industry associations, website of ministry and companies etc, market research reports, magazines, trade journals, annual reports, presentations, telephone interview etc.

Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) MARKET, BY TYPE

SMS

MMS

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Top Company

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

The report includes regions as follows:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia & Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Some Points from TOC:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 METHODOLOGY

3 TRENDS AND DRIVERS

3.1 Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Market Size and Trends

3.2 Opportunities in Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS)

3.3 Market Inhibitors

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Industry Chain

4.2 Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Cost Analysis

4.3 Mobile Value Added Services(MVAS) Pricing Strategy

4.4 Distribution Structure

4.5 Enter Strategy

5 MARKET AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES

5.1 Commercialization Stage

5.2 Economic Impact

5.3 Competitive landscape Overview

5.4 Regulatory/Government policy

Continue…

