Opportunities in the Western Europe Dairy and Soy Food Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Western Europe was the second largest region in the global dairy & soy food sector in 2017. Cheese was the largest category, while milk and yogurt were the other leading categories in the region, in 2017. Of the high potential countries identified, the Netherlands was the largest market, followed by Sweden and Austria. Président, Activia, Arla, Müller, and Landliebe were the top five brands in the region in 2017. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe dairy & soy foods sector.

Key Players:

Nestlé SA

Unilever

Ajinomoto Group

XIANGPIAOPIAO Food Co., Ltd

Tata Sons Limited

Guangdong Guangji Lang Group Co., Ltd.

Da Yi Tea Group

Associated British Foods Plc.

UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd

Scope:

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe dairy & soy food sector. It includes analysis on the following —

— Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

— Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of dairy & soy food by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

— High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

— Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2017–2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

— Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

— Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for dairy & soy food across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2017. It covers the following distribution channels — hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, and others that include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and general retailers.

— Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012–2022) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food.

Reasons to buy:

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

— The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

— The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

— To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis )

Market size analysis — Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by market

3. Growth potential by countries in Western Europe

Risk, reward, and opportunity analysis — opportunity scores

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview — value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of dairy & soy food sectors compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and dairy & soy food markets

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles

Sweden

The Netherlands

Austria

Ireland

6. Success stories

7. Company and brand analysis

Brand share analysis in the dairy & soy food sector

Leading companies in the Western Europe dairy & soy food sector by value sales

Leading brands (including private label) in Western Europe dairy & soy food sector by value sales

Private label penetration in the dairy & soy food sector

8. Health & wellness analysis

Health & wellness analysis — overview

Health & wellness market growth analysis by country

Health & wellness analysis — key product attributes and consumer benefits

Products meeting consumers’ health & wellness needs

Leading health & wellness companies by market share

9. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by countries

Leading distribution channels by categories

10. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key packaging material and container type

Growth analysis by closure type and outers

11. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

12. Appendix

