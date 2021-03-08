GlobalData’s report, “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on the US’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the US’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2398613

Key Players:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Westlake Chemical Corp

Occidental Petroleum Corp

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants in the US

— Comprehensive information of all planned Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) projects in the US

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plants

— Company capacity shares for key Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers in the US.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on the US’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the US’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) producers

— Opportunities in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2398613

Key Points from TOC:

2. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 18

2.3. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Company Share, 2017 20

3. The US, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018–2022 21

4. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 22

4.1. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 22

4.2. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 24

4.3. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 26

4.4. The US, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 28

5. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Trade Balance, 2008–2022 30

5.1. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 30

5.2. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 32

5.3. The US Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 34

6. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Company Snapshot 36

6.1. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Company Overview 36

6.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Key Information 36

6.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Business Description 37

6.3.1. Business Overview 37

6.3.2. Electronics and Functional Materials 37

6.3.3. Processing, Trading & Specialized Services 37

6.3.4. PVC/Chlor-Alkali 38

6.3.5. Semiconductor Silicon 38

6.3.6. Silicones 38

6.3.7. Specialty Chemicals 38

6.4. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 39

6.4.1. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 39

6.4.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 40

6.4.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 41

6.4.4. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in the US, 2017 41

6.5. SWOT Analysis 42

6.5.1. Overview 42

6.5.2. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Strengths 43

6.5.3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Weaknesses 43

6.5.4. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Opportunities 44

6.5.5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd Threats 44

7. Westlake Chemical Corp, Company Snapshot 46

7.1. Westlake Chemical Corp, Company Overview 46

7.2. Westlake Chemical Corp, Key Information 46

7.3. Westlake Chemical Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 47

7.3.1. Westlake Chemical Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 47

7.3.2. Westlake Chemical Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 48

7.3.3. Westlake Chemical Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 49

7.3.4. Westlake Chemical Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in the US, 2017 49

8. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Company Snapshot 50

8.1. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Company Overview 50

8.2. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Key Information 50

8.3. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Business Description 51

8.3.1. Business Overview 51

8.3.2. Chemical 51

8.3.3. Midstream, Marketing and Other 52

8.3.4. Oil and Gas 52

8.4. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market, 2017 53

8.4.1. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity Split, The US and Rest of the World, 2017 53

8.4.2. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Capacity Share in the US, 2017 54

8.4.3. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity in the US, 2008–2022 55

8.4.4. Occidental Petroleum Corp, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Plant Details in the US, 2017 55

8.5. SWOT Analysis 56

8.5.1. Overview 56

8.5.2. Occidental Petroleum Corp Strengths 57

8.5.3. Occidental Petroleum Corp Weaknesses 58

8.5.4. Occidental Petroleum Corp Opportunities 58

8.5.5. Occidental Petroleum Corp Threats 59

9. Appendix 61

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-industry-outlook-in-the-us-to-2022-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]