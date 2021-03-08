GlobalData’s “Power Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends — Q4 2018”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity (PE), venture financing and partnership transactions recorded in the power industry in Q4 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, categorized into deal types, segments and geographies. The report also provides information on the top PE, venture capital (VC) and advisory firms in the power industry.

GlobalData derived the data presented in this report from proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, cogeneration, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, transformation technologies, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

— Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

— Summary of power deals globally in the last five quarters

— Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

— League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, Q4 2018

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, Q4 2018

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, Q4 2018

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Top Deal Makers, Q4 2018

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, Q4 2018

3.1.1 Top M&A Deals in Q4 2018

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, Q4 2018

3.2.1 Top Asset Transaction Deals in Q4 2018

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, Q4 2018

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, Q4 2018

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, Q4 2018

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, Q4 2018

3.4.1 Top Secondary Offerings in Q4 2018

3.4.2 Top PIPE Deals in Q4 2018

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, Q4 2018

3.5.1 Top Public Debt Offerings in Q4 2018

3.5.2 Top Private Debt Placements in Q4 2018

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Venture Capital Deals, Q4 2018

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Financing Firms, Q4 2017-Q4 2018

3.6.2 Top Venture Financing Deals in Q4 2018

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity Deals, Q4 2018

3.7.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Private Equity Firms, Q4 2017-Q4 2018

3.7.2 Top Private Equity Deals in Q4 2018

3.8 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, Q4 2018

3.8.1 Partnership Deals in Q4 2018

4 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Sector

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, Q4 2018

4.1.1 Wind — Deals of the Quarter

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, Q4 2018

4.2.1 Solar — Deals of the Quarter

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, Q4 2018

4.3.1 Fossil Fuels — Deals of the Quarter

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, Q4 2018

4.4.1 Hydro — Deals of the Quarter

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, Q4 2018

4.5.1 Biopower — Deals of the Quarter

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, Q4 2018

4.6.1 Energy Efficiency — Deals of the Quarter

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, Q4 2018

4.7.1 Nuclear — Deals of the Quarter

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, Q4 2018

4.8.1 Geothermal — Deals of the Quarter

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, Q4 2018

4.9.1 Energy Infrastructure — Deals of the Quarter

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, Q4 2018

4.10.1 Energy Storage — Deals of the Quarter

5 Power Industry, Deals Summary, by Geography

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, Q4 2018

5.1.1 North America — Deals of the Quarter

5.2 Power Industry, Europe Deals, Q4 2018

5.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Quarter

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, Q4 2018

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Quarter

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World Deals, Q4 2018

5.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Quarter

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, M&A, Deal Summary, Q4 2017-Q4 2018

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, Deal Summary, Q4 2017-Q4 2018

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, Deal Summary Q4 2017-Q4 2018

7 Further Information

