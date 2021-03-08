Probiotics 2019 Global Market to reach $ 840 M USD with 5 % CAGR Forecast to 2025
The global Probiotics market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Probiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Probiotics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Probiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Probiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
DuPont (Danisco)
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
China-Biotics
Nestle
Danone
Probi
BioGaia
Yakult
Novozymes
Glory Biotech
Ganeden
Morinaga Milk Industry
Sabinsa
Greentech
Biosearch Life
UAS Laboratories
Synbiotech
Market size by Product
Bifidobacterium
Lactobacillus
Other
Market size by End User
Food & Beverage
Drugs
Dietary Supplements
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Probiotics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Probiotics market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Probiotics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Probiotics submarkets, with respect to key regions.
