The report titled “Russia Energy Market Outlook for 2018 — Market Trends and Competitive Landscape”, gives a detailed description of the energy profile of Russia. The report discusses its primary energy mix for 2017. It also details out the sub-sector specific energy market profiles of Russia, that is, power, oil and gas, and coal. The section on power gives a brief snapshot of the market, a detailed analysis of the power market structure, breakdown of electric utility shares in 2017, electricity consumption by sector, capacity and generation trends, power import and export trends, and electricity trading in Russia. The oil and gas section deals with production and consumption of oil and gas in Russia, oil and gas exports, and competitive landscape in the oil and gas upstream, pipelines, LNG liquefaction, storage, and refinery sectors. The coal section provides information on production, consumption, exports, factors affecting market dynamics of the coal sector, mines and projects count by company, and annual revenues of major coal producers in Russia.

Scope:

– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters — macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, degree of competition, and future potential of the power sector.

— Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030

— Information on power exports and imports

— Primary energy mix of Russia for 2017.

— Market share analysis of top market participants

— Data on production of oil and gas from 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2023

— Data on domestic consumption of oil and gas from 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2023

— Export of oil and gas from 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2023

— Competitive profiling of top market participants in upstream, pipelines, LNG liquefaction, storage, and refinery sectors

— Data on production of coal from 2000 to 2017 and forecast to 2022

— Data on domestic consumption of coal from 2000 to 2017 and forecast to 2022

— Data on coal exports from 2001 to 2017 and forecast to 2022

— Analysis of the factors affecting market dynamics of the Russian coal market

— Asset count and revenue analysis of major market participants in Russia’s coal market.

Reasons to buy:

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector

— Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector

— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the energy market’s growth potential

— Identify business development avenues.

Key Players:

RusHydro

Inter RAO UES

Rosenergoatom Concern

EuroSibEnergo PLC

OGK-2

Gazprom

Rosneft Oil Co

Lukoil Oil Co

Surgutneftegas

Novatek

AK Transneft

AK Transnefteproduct

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Mitsui & Co Ltd

China National Petroleum Corp

Total SA

Independent Petroleum Co

Siberian Coal Energy Company

Mechel

Evraz Plc

Sakhalinugol

Russian Coal

Sibuglemet Holding

En+ Group Ltd

Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co.

Siberian Business Union

Siberian Anthracite

Stroyservis

Kolmar Coal Co.

Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company

HC SDS-Coal

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction 5

2.1 Russian Federation, Primary Energy Mix 5

3 Power 7

3.1 Introduction 7

3.2 Russian Federation, Power Market, Snapshot 7

3.2.1 Macroeconomic Factors 7

3.2.2 Supply Security 9

3.2.3 Opportunities 10

3.2.4 Challenges 10

3.3 Russian Federation, Power Market, Market Structure 11

3.3.1 Russian Federation, Power Market, Key Market Players 11

3.3.2 Russian Federation, Power Market, Demand Structure 12

3.3.3 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 15

3.4 Russian Federation, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000–2030 16

3.4.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2017 16

3.5 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000–2030 17

3.6 Russian Federation, Power Import and Export Scenario, 2000–2017 21

3.7 Russian Federation, Power Market, Electricity Trading 22

4 Oil and Gas — Historical Market and Future Outlook 24

4.1 Oil and Gas Production, 2013–2023 24

4.2 Domestic Consumption of Oil and Gas, 2013–2023 26

4.3 Oil and Gas Exports, 2013–2023 27

4.4 Competitive Landscape of the Russian Upstream sector 30

4.5 Competitive Landscape of the Russian Pipelines Sector 31

4.6 Competitive Landscape of the Russian LNG Liquefaction Sector 32

4.7 Competitive Landscape in Oil and Gas Storage Sector 33

4.8 Competitive Landscape of the Russian Refinery Industry 33

5 Coal 35

5.1 Introduction 35

5.2 Historical and Forecast Production 35

5.3 Historical and Forecast Domestic Consumption 37

5.4 Historical and Forecast Coal Exports 42

5.5 Factors Affecting the Demand for Coal 43

5.5.1 Domestic Consumption 43

5.6 Mines and Projects Count by Company 45

5.7 Annual Revenues by Major Coal Producers 46

6 Appendix 47

