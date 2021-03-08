Seasonal Influenza Market: Competitive Landscape to 2026

Influenza , often referred to as the flu, is an acute infection caused by one of the three closely related viruses designated as influenza types A, B, and C. The influenza A H1N1 and H3N2, and influenza B strains are those responsible for seasonal influenza infections. The symptoms of influenza are similar to those of the common cold, though they are usually more severe, have a sudden onset, last for one to two weeks, and are normally self-limiting without medical treatment. The very young, elderly, and patients with chronic illness such as diabetes, asthma, or cardiovascular disease are most at risk of complications due to influenza.

This report provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of seasonal influenza. Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals to drive a shift in the treatment and prophylaxis of seasonal influenza over the next decade (2016–2026).

Scope:

This report combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace. Components of the slide deck include —

— Pipeline Assessment: regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by product type

— Clinical Trials Assessment: trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

— Commercial Assessment: leading marketed products, current and future players

— Competitive Landscape Analysis: key market events (2016–2026).

Reasons to buy:

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global seasonal influenza market.

— Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global seasonal influenza market in the future.

— Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

— Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Players:

AbbVie

Adimmune

Antigen Express

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology

Biken

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Codagenix

Daiichi Sankyo

Denka Seiken

Development Center for Biotechnology

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fluart Innovative Vaccines

FluGen

Folia Biotech

GC Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

iBio

Institute of Virology Vaccines and Sera Torlak

Instituto Butantan

Japan Vaccine Co

Johnson & Johnson

Medicago

Mercia Pharma

Merck & Co

Mymetics

Nitto BioPharma

Novavax

Osaka City University

Path

Protein Sciences

Sanofi Pasteur

Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems

Seqirus

Shionogi

SK Bioscience

The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Vaxxas Pty

Vivaldi Biosciences

Key Points from TOC:

1. Preface 2

1.1 Table of Contents 2

1.2 Abbreviations 3

1.3 Related Reports 4

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports 5

2. Executive Summary 6

2.2 Key Findings 7

2.2 Key Events 8

3. Introduction 9

3.1 Report Scope 10

3.2 Disease Overview and Epidemiology 12

4. Pipeline Assessment 15

4.1 Pipeline Overview 16

4.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region/Country 18

4.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Molecule Type and Target 19

4.4 Drug Review Designations 20

4.5 Products in Clinical Development 21

5. Clinical Trial Assessment 23

5.1 Clinical Trials Overview 24

5.2 Top Sponsors of Clinical Trials in Seasonal influenza 25

5.3 Trial Breakdown by Region 27

5.4 Therapy Area Perspective 28

5.5 Enrollment Analytics 29

6 Commercial Assessment 32

6.1 Leading Marketed Products 33

6.2 Current & Future Players 34

7. Competitive Landscape Analysis (2016–2026) 35

7.1 Events Classification Overview 36

7.2 US 37

7.3 5EU 38

7.4 Japan 39

8 Appendix 40

