Smart Pigging : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

Smart Pigging Market – 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Pigging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description :

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. GMD predicts global smart pigging market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 5.7% over the years to come, and the cumulative revenue to reach $5.04 billion during 2019-2025 driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 68 tables and 63 figures, this 152-page report “Global Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, End-user and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

• Ultrasonic Test (UT)

• Caliper

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Crack and Leak Detection

• Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

• Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

• Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Gas

• Oil

• Chemicals

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Free Sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3907757-global-smart-pigging-market-by-technology-application-end

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart pigging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

3P Services GmbH & Co KG

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro Pipeline Services

Halfwave As

Intertek Group

Jamison Products LP

Lin Scan

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Penspen

Pigs Unlimited International Inc.

Pigtek Ltd

Quest Integrity Group

Romstar

Rosen Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

T.D. Williamson

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Pigging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Pigging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Pigging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Smart Pigging market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3907757-global-smart-pigging-market-by-technology-application-end

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 31

3.1 Market Overview by Technology 31

3.2 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Technology 2014-2025 34

3.3 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Ultrasonic Test (UT) Technology 2014-2025 36

3.4 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Caliper Technology 2014-2025 38

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 39

4.1 Market Overview by Application 39

4.2 Global Smart Pigging Market for Crack and Leak Detection 2014-2025 42

4.3 Global Smart Pigging Market for Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection 2014-2025 44

4.4 Global Smart Pigging Market for Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection 2014-2025 45

4.5 Global Smart Pigging Market for Other Applications 2014-2025 47

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 48

5.1 Market Overview by End-user 48

5.2 Global Smart Pigging Market for Gas Pipelines 2014-2025 51

5.3 Global Smart Pigging Market for Oil Pipelines 2014-2025 53

5.4 Global Smart Pigging Market for Chemical Pipelines 2014-2025 54

5.5 Global Smart Pigging Market for Other End-users 2014-2025 56

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 57

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 57

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 62

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 62

6.2.2 U.S. Market 65

6.2.3 Canadian Market 68

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 70

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 70

6.3.2 Germany 73

6.3.3 Italy 76

6.3.4 Russia 78

6.3.5 UK 80

6.3.6 France 82

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 84

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 85

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 85

6.4.2 Japan 89

6.4.3 China 91

6.4.4 South Korea 93

6.4.5 Australia 95

6.4.6 India 97

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 99

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 100

6.5.1 Argentina 103

6.5.2 Brazil 105

6.5.3 Mexico 107

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 109

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 110

6.6.1 Israel 113

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 115

6.6.3 UAE 117

6.6.4 Other National Markets 119

7 Competitive Landscape 120

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 120

7.2 Company Profiles 123

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 146

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 146

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 149

Continued …

To Buy Report >> https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3907757

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)