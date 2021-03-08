Squalene Market SWOT Analysis, CAGR And Forecast By 2025 Along with Top Key Players like Arista Industries, Ambries, Inc., Nucelis, EFPBIOTEK, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

“Squalene is a natural lipid found under the skin which protects the skin from UV radiations and free radicals along with retaining natural moisturizing properties of the skin. Squalene is a naturally derived polyunsaturated oil which is found in several plants and animals along with the human body.It also repairs the damaged skin cells by penetrating deep in the skin. Hence, squalene is one of the major ingredients in anti-aging creams.”

Squalene market research report includes qualitative insights such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory framework and price trend analysis. In addition to this, market research study highlights industry landscape in terms of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market trends are also covered along with detailed company analysis of the manufacturers.

Squalene Market: Key Players are Arista Industries, Ambries, Inc., Nucelis, EFPBIOTEK, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., SOPHIM.

In the global squalene market consumption, food products accounted for the highest growth with CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Squalene is also used as a dietary supplement in food products and in pharmaceutical for the treatment of arthritis, psoriasis, and other skin related problems. It is also widely known as an anti-carcinogen substance.

Squalene was obtained from specific shark liver oil which is found deep in the sea. Shark liver oil contains a very high amount of pure squalene that has high nutrient content. However, over-exploitation of this aquatic animal has led the species to the verge of extinction owing to which regulations regarding obtaining squalene have become strict. Thus, alternative natural sources such as olive oil, sugarcane, palm oil, amaranth seed, wheat germs, and rice bran are now used for producing squalene.

North America and Europe have largely adopted vegetable oil based squalene but shark oil is still used in some parts of Asia Pacific region. Vegetable oil based squalene is expected to generate revenues exceeding USD 175 million by 2025. Asia Pacific is also projected to show significant growth with a volume CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending power coupled with increased awareness for natural beauty products is significantly boosting squalene demand across the globe.

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the squalene industry, who want an in-depth insight into the developments in the squalene market. The report will benefit:

Squalene manufacturers (from shark oil and vegetable oil), suppliers and independent consultants that are engaged in squalene production or play a role in the supply chain

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to squalene market

Venture capitalist looking into investing capital in the industry

Government organizations, regulatory bodies, policymakers and organizations looking for enhancing their policies and services pertaining to squalene industry

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

