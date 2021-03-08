Steel Roofing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global Steel Roofing industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 8.8% of total industry revenue in 2017, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, and Fletcher Building among others.

North America Steel Roofing’s market size was valued at around USD 2806.9 million in 2017. Europe is expected to exceed USD 2097.7 million by 2018, at a CAGR of over 5.18% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the third largest market for Steel Roofing in 2017, with China expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate from 2013 to 2018. China Steel Roofing market size is expected to reach US$ 820.4 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 4.77 % over the period 2013 to 2018.

The worldwide market for Steel Roofing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9070 million US$ in 2024, from 6770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

