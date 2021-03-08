Surfboard 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.24% and Forecast to 2022

— Surfboard Market 2018

Surfing is one of the most popular water sports because of the minimal training and equipment required in the sport. Recreational users are the ones who periodically take vacations to go on adventure trips. Recreational users dominated the end-user segments because of the rising number of people preferring adventure water activities over other sports during their vacations. The popularity of surf tourism has increased across the globe. There are now various surf-specific websites, international and regional. This increases the accessibility of the information related to surfing in various regions and encourages surf tourism. Based on products surfboard can be segmented into shortboards and longboards. The demand for shortboards among advanced level surfers is high since shortboards provide high performance and maneuverability. They are also light in weight as they are made using less foam and glass. The adoption of shortboard surfboards will increasing since they are specifically designed to use when the waves are fast, steep, and powerful. This will positively influence the growth of the surfboard market in the shortboards segment.

The analysts forecast the global surfboard market to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global surfboard market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of surfboard.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Surfboard Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Beachbeat Surfboards

• Channel Islands Surfboards

• Firewire Surfboards

• Global Surf Industries

• INFINITY SURF

• NSP Surfboard

Other prominent vendors

• Billabong

• BruSurf

• Mt Woodgee

• Superbrand Surfboards and Apparel

Market driver

• Introduction of surfing contests

Market driver

Market trend

• Increase in use of improved raw materials

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global surfboard market – Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: PESTLE ANALYSIS

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global surfboard market: Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global surfboard market by shortboards – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global surfboard market by longboards – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global surfboard market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global surfboard market: Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global surfboard market by recreational users – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global surfboard market by professional users – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Global surfboard market: Segmentation by distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 13: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global surfboard market: Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Surfboard market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Surfboard market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Surfboard market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 14: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 15: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Other prominent drivers

• Market challenges

• Other prominent challenges

PART 16: MARKET TRENDS

• Continuous evolution in designs of surfboards

• Availability of better manufacturing machines for surfboards

• Increase in use of improved raw materials

• Rising women participation in water sports activities

• Shifting consumer preference to recreational outdoor fitness activities

• Other prominent trends

PART 17: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 18: KEY COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

• Competitors covered

• Competitor classification

• Market positioning of competitors

• Beachbeat Surfboards

• Channel Islands Surfboards

• Firewire Surfboards

• Global Surf Industries

• INFINITY SURF

• NSP Surfboard

..…..Continued

