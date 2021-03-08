“The UK Pharmacy Market 2012–2017”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the pharmacy market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, and consumer data. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Pharmacy survey, using a panel of 2,500 nationally representative consumers.

The UK Pharmacy market reached £15.6bn in 2017, a rise of £1.7bn on 2012. The growing trend of self-care and health & wellbeing has encouraged spending on OTC & other health, with the category outperforming the total market over the five years to 2017. NHS receipts accounted for 69.6% of the total UK pharmacy market, a drop of 2.1 percentage points compared to 2016, emphasising the government’s NHS funding cuts.

Scope:

– While Boots’ pharmacy market share dropped back in 2017, it has retained its lead over the rest of the market, accounting for over 20% of the sector.

— OTC & other health accounted for 30.4% of the total pharmacy market in 2017, an increase of 2.1 percentage points on 2012 as the health & wellness trend continues to grow.

— The impact of funding cuts was evident in 2017 as pharmacy numbers contracted by 0.2%.

— Prescription penetration is highest among over 55s with 89.9% needing a prescription in the last 18 months.

Reasons to buy:

– Utilise the detailed data and insight on the market including NHS receipts, OTC and other health to inform future growth strategies.

— Learn how the UK’s ageing population and growing interest in health & wellbeing will impact the market and consider whether you are investing in the right product categories.

— Identify which retailers are dominating the pharmacy market and adapt your strategy to better position yourself against rivals.

Key Players:

· Asda

· Boots

· Chemist 4 U

· Chemist Direct

· Cohens Chemist

· Day Lewis

· Express Chemist

· LloydsPharmacy

· Morrisons

· Pharmacy2U

· Rowlands

· Sainsbury’s

· Superdrug

· Tesco

· Well Pharmacy

Key Points from TOC:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in pharmacy

Main issues in pharmacy:

2018/19 funding negotiations due to start, but prospects bleak

Providing advanced services offer pharmacies relief from government cuts

Health & wellness trend drives OTC volumes

NHS England restricts prescriptions for minor ailments

Consumer demand for convenience makes online investment essential in the pharmacy sector

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size

Category growth in pharmacy

Category dynamics: NHS receipts

Category dynamics: OTC

Category dynamics: Other health

NHS prescription items

Spend per head

WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Channels of distribution

Pharmacy numbers

Market shares of top eight players

Pharmacy and health & beauty market shares of top eight players

Anticipated changes in market share

Pharmacy market shares

NHS revenue market shares

OTC & other health market shares

Retailer profiles

Well Pharmacy

Rowlands

Boots

LloydsPharmacy

Superdrug

TRENDS

Headlines

Prescription users

Population changes

Proportion of consumers who would go to a pharmacist for minor medical conditions

What would encourage pharmacy usage

What would encourage pharmacy usage by demographic

Pharmacy preference

Pharmacy preference by demographic

Most shopped health & beauty categories by demographic

Online size and growth rates of the health & beauty market

Channels and fulfilment methods used for health & beauty by demographic

Reasons for not ordering a prescription online and by demographic

METHODOLOGY

What is included

Market sizing

