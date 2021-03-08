The UK Pharmacy Market 2012-2017
“The UK Pharmacy Market 2012–2017”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the pharmacy market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, and consumer data. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Pharmacy survey, using a panel of 2,500 nationally representative consumers.
The UK Pharmacy market reached £15.6bn in 2017, a rise of £1.7bn on 2012. The growing trend of self-care and health & wellbeing has encouraged spending on OTC & other health, with the category outperforming the total market over the five years to 2017. NHS receipts accounted for 69.6% of the total UK pharmacy market, a drop of 2.1 percentage points compared to 2016, emphasising the government’s NHS funding cuts.
Scope:
– While Boots’ pharmacy market share dropped back in 2017, it has retained its lead over the rest of the market, accounting for over 20% of the sector.
— OTC & other health accounted for 30.4% of the total pharmacy market in 2017, an increase of 2.1 percentage points on 2012 as the health & wellness trend continues to grow.
— The impact of funding cuts was evident in 2017 as pharmacy numbers contracted by 0.2%.
— Prescription penetration is highest among over 55s with 89.9% needing a prescription in the last 18 months.
Key Players:
· Asda
· Boots
· Chemist 4 U
· Chemist Direct
· Cohens Chemist
· Day Lewis
· Express Chemist
· LloydsPharmacy
· Morrisons
· Pharmacy2U
· Rowlands
· Sainsbury’s
· Superdrug
· Tesco
· Well Pharmacy
Key Points from TOC:
THE HOT ISSUES
Market drivers and inhibitors in pharmacy
Main issues in pharmacy:
2018/19 funding negotiations due to start, but prospects bleak
Providing advanced services offer pharmacies relief from government cuts
Health & wellness trend drives OTC volumes
NHS England restricts prescriptions for minor ailments
Consumer demand for convenience makes online investment essential in the pharmacy sector
Strategies for success
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
The sector at a glance
Overall sector size
Category growth in pharmacy
Category dynamics: NHS receipts
Category dynamics: OTC
Category dynamics: Other health
NHS prescription items
Spend per head
WHERE PEOPLE BUY
Headlines
Channels of distribution
Pharmacy numbers
Market shares of top eight players
Pharmacy and health & beauty market shares of top eight players
Anticipated changes in market share
Pharmacy market shares
NHS revenue market shares
OTC & other health market shares
Retailer profiles
Well Pharmacy
Rowlands
Boots
LloydsPharmacy
Superdrug
TRENDS
Headlines
Prescription users
Population changes
Proportion of consumers who would go to a pharmacist for minor medical conditions
What would encourage pharmacy usage
What would encourage pharmacy usage by demographic
Pharmacy preference
Pharmacy preference by demographic
Most shopped health & beauty categories by demographic
Online size and growth rates of the health & beauty market
Channels and fulfilment methods used for health & beauty by demographic
Reasons for not ordering a prescription online and by demographic
METHODOLOGY
What is included
Market sizing
