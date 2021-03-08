Top Growth Opportunities: Meat in the US By Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, Cargill Inc., ConAgra Brands Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Butterball Llc, Dietz & Watson Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Hatfield Quality Meats, Walmart, Kroger

“Top Growth Opportunities: Meat in the US”, provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of the various channels in the sector’s distribution through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for producers in the sector. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Key Highlights:

– According to the Better Life Index 2015, the US has an average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita of US$41,355, much higher than the OECD average of US$25,908 which is driving the demand of premium meat products in the country

— The US meat sector grew from US$168,554.4 million in 2013 to US$182,232 million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 1.6% in US$ terms during 2013–2018

— The US meat sector is led by the chilled raw packaged meat — processed category by value in 2018, while the cooked meats — packaged category is forecast to record the fastest growth at 1.9% CAGR over 2018–2023.

Scope:

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the country. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why?

— A study of market value and volumes over 2013–2018, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018–2023 period.

— White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take.

— Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

— Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs.

Reasons to buy:

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of consumers.

— This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Meat sector.

— Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.

— This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Key Players:

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group

Hormel Foods Corporation

Cargill Inc.

ConAgra Brands Inc

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Butterball Llc

Dietz & Watson Inc.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Hatfield Quality Meats

Walmart

Kroger

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introducing a top growth market for meat

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

GlobalData’s strategic issues map

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score — overview

Consumer spending trends — peer group comparisons

Political, economic, social, and technological: Analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the market

2. Market insight — identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

Volume growth of the market

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis — key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight — key channels and retailers driving growth

Meat retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the sector

4. Company and brand insight — the competitive landscape defined

Category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

Brand share by leading supplier

International and domestic brand analysis

Company and brand strength summary

5. Consumer insight — who, what, when, where, and why

Strategic issues map

Key consumer driver implications

Key consumers trends

Consumer groups

Key health & wellness trends

Penetration of health & wellness claims by category

Consumer trends summary

6. Product and packaging insights

Key product insights

Trends and strategic issues — other notable product trends

Key product innovation case studies

Key packaging insights

Trends and strategic issues

Product launch key takeouts

7. White spaces and innovation opportunities — space to move into

Growth segments to target

Consumer spaces to target

Segment opportunities

Price dynamics

Product launch key takeouts

Key recommendations

8. Appendix and Definitions

