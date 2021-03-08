Tourism Deep Dive: Holiday providers-Strategic issues and market trends affecting holiday providers

“Tourism Deep Dive: Holiday providers”, explores the key trends in the travel industry and underlines the strategic issues that holiday providers, such as tour operators and travel agents, are faced with. Besides market trends, the report analyzes channel dynamics, focusing on regional trends, as well as player type dynamics.

Holiday providers look to offer personalized holidays to attract a wide variety of customers. The sector has numerous different business and technological issues to deal with, while keeping the customer experience seamless. Issues such as cybersecurity and technical glitches compel holiday providers to update the security of their systems regularly and employ internal IT staff to address any technical concern as it arises. On the business side, addressing challenges such as customer loyalty and brand building are perceived to multiply their customer base and revenues as well.

– Predictive analytics is one of the technologies holiday providers are banking on to derive insights regarding customer preferences. Moreover, creative tourism and surprise holidays are the results of tour operators adopting novel approaches to cater to customers’ fondnesstowards having unique holidays.

– In comparison with mainstream holidays, better margins and immense growth opportunities drive holiday providers to offer creative tourism. Although this kind of tourism is popular in mature markets, it has yet to gain penetration in lesser known markets. Tourism organizations will therefore need to employ new marketing strategies as creative tourism has the potential to generate significant benefits.

– Although the revenue generated from the ‘in-store’ is higher than that of ‘online’ channels in all the regions, the rate at which ‘online’ channels are growing appears to surpass ‘in-store’ revenues in the near future.

The report provides a deep insight into the travel provider and intermediaries sector, underlining strategic issues and key trends that players are faced with.

It also provides an analysis of the performance of different players within the travel industry, hence, allowing the client to identify key opportunities and challenges to better support business decisions.

