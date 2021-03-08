UK Supermalls Market, 2018-2023 Analysis By Key Players Primark, Boots, Superdrug, Collect+, Doddle, John Lewis, H&M, River Island, Debenhams, House of Fraser, JD Sports, Sports Direct, Nike, Schuh, New Look

“UK Supermalls, 2018–2023 ”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the supermalls channel. The report analyses the market, which retailers consumers purchase from and consumer attitudes of the location.

Supermalls are set to outperform the offline market, rising 7.0% to reach £10.9bn by 2023 due to their strong retail and leisure offer. Younger consumers are the most frequent visitors, with over 20% of 16–34 year olds visiting at least once a month.

Scope:

– Retailer investment will ensure clothing & footwear remains the prevalent sector as players such as Primark and H&M update and open key stores.

— Primark is the most visited retailer for clothing & footwear as its large, destination stores appeal to a broad audience.

— The variety of retailers, leisure and food services drives the appeal of supermalls as 45.3% of visitors prefer supermalls over other locations because of the wide choice of retailers.

– Use our in-depth market insight to understand why supermalls will outperform offline growth in the next five years, to help you decide which store locations to prioritise

— Understand which consumers are more likely to shop at supermalls at which retailers, and their shopping journeys, to enable you to tailor supermall store ranges.

Primark

Boots

Superdrug

Collect+

Doddle

John Lewis

H&M

River Island

Debenhams

House of Fraser

JD Sports

Sports Direct

Nike

Schuh

New Look

Clarks

Argos

Wilko

TK Maxx

B&M

Mamas & Papas

Marks & Spencer

Next

Body Shop

Lush

The Fragrance Shop

Bodycare

Holland & Barrett

The Perfume Shop

Intu

Westfield

