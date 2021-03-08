Video Conferencing Endpoint Market 2019: Meticulous Growth Opportunities With Potentiality In Business Review by 2025 |Cisco, Polycom, Inc., Avaya, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Starleaf, Yealink Inc., Lifesize, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Tely Labs, Inc., and Kedacom

The market research report with title ‘Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market’ delivers deep insights about the international market covering various parameters, such as analytics, statistics, trends, different segments, summaries about the prominent market players as well as an precise provides estimates of global video conferencing endpoints market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the research paper is designed after a methodical market investigation in order to meet with the requirements of target audience.

The international video conferencing endpoint market is majorly driven by the rising demand for software plus cloud-centric solutions. Also, players in the video conferencing market across the world are seeing an amplified demand fueled by the speedy implementation of ground-breaking technological improvements that includes cloud services, simplification and cost effectiveness. Besides, constant sudden towards cloud- services is also having a positive effect over the revenue of video conferencing endpoints market.

Additionally, video conferencing is getting an integral portion of the revolutionizing digital strategy, therefore driving the growth of video conferencing market in forthcoming years. Also, speedily moving market is responsible for the migration of populace towards cloud-services, software-based room solutions as well as prompt implementation of lesser priced devices such as USB conference cams. In addition, there has been a significant growth in demand for video conferencing endpoints in H1 as well.

In addition, video customizations has headed the market on the road of rising demand for simple and continual video conferencing that might ease its consumers to connect with anyone irrespective of type of device or location. Key vendors in video conferencing endpoints market across the globe are heading towards including all these characteristics in their product so that they can sustain in the marketplace. Further, a number of technology dealers are undergoing an exponential progression in demand for video by consumers. The entire spending per user is projected to bead as there will probably be enhancement in the usage & quality of experience. Furthermore, as with the growing technological developments happening in the international market, there are several new entrants joining this highly competitive and fragmented landscape with innovative business models & proficiency. Some of the key market players investigated in the research paper include Cisco, Avaya, Polycom, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lifesize, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Tely Labs, Inc., Yealink Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Kedacom and others.

The paper further aims at highlighting the detailed analysis about certain key regions of video conferencing market covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific as well as Rest of the World. North America is the market leader as per the study and is further expected to keep up with its dominance in forthcoming years as well. Moreover, report investigates market by different fragments for instance types of solutions & end-users. Standard Centric division of types of solution segment, dominates the international market obtaining major share and the end-users segment of the market will be led by government over the forecast spell.

Hence, report is best research material for the people looking for investing in the market.

Key segments of the global video conferencing endpoint market

Solution Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Standard Centric

Multi Codec Appliance

Single Codec Appliance

Executive Appliance

Service Attached (Hardware)

Single Codec Appliance

Reference Design Kits and

Do It Yourself (DIY)

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Education

Consulting

Government

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Energy/Utilities

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

Korea

China

India

Japan

Southeast Asia

Rest of the World

Key players analysed

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Polycom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Lifesize, Inc.

Vidyo, Inc.

Starleaf

Kedacom

Tely Labs, Inc.

ClearOne Inc. (VCON)

SONY

Yealink Inc.

Executive Summary Research Methodology

Research approach

Scope, definition, and assumptions

Data sources

Market Outlook

Introduction

Key trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

Value chain analysis

Video Conferencing Endpoint Market Overview, By Solution Type

Global video conferencing endpoint market share, by solution type , 2017 & 2025

Standard-centric

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Multi-codec appliance

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Single-codec appliance

Market size and projections, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Executive appliance

