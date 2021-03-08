Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report
Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market – 2018
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
Description :
This report focuses on the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market. Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) in 2017.
In the industry, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) profits most In 2017 and recent years, while NEC and Altiostar ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.09%, 15.61% and 11.83% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), including Software, Platform and Servers. And Software is the main type for Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), and the Software reached a sales volume of approximately 76.45 M USD in 2017, with 37.94% of global sales volume.
In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 126700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 123.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
NEC
Altiostar
Wind River
Amdocs
Dell EMC
ASOCS
Dali Wireless
Free Sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3502929-global-virtualized-radio-access-network-vran-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Platform
Servers
Market segment by Application, split into
Dense Area Urban
Enterprise
Public Venue Environments
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3502929-global-virtualized-radio-access-network-vran-market-size
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Platform
1.4.4 Servers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Dense Area Urban
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Public Venue Environments
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size
2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Recent Development
12.2 NEC
12.2.1 NEC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 NEC Recent Development
12.3 Altiostar
12.3.1 Altiostar Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Altiostar Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Altiostar Recent Development
12.4 Wind River
12.4.1 Wind River Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.4.4 Wind River Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Wind River Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs
12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.6 Dell EMC
12.6.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.7 ASOCS
12.7.1 ASOCS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.7.4 ASOCS Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ASOCS Recent Development
12.8 Dali Wireless
12.8.1 Dali Wireless Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Introduction
12.8.4 Dali Wireless Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dali Wireless Recent Development
Continued …
To Buy Report >> https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3502929
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)