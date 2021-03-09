3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market – 2018

Description :

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together (such as liquid molecules or powder grains being fused together).

The global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems

Stratasys

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

Arcam

Organovo

Oxford Performance Materials

Materialise

Bio3D

Cyfuse Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polymers

Ceramics

Others

Segment by Application

Biosensors

Medical

Dental

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare

1.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymers

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Biosensors

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Dental

1.4 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Size

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production

3.4.1 North America 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production

3.5.1 Europe 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Business

7.1 3D Systems

7.1.1 3D Systems 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Stratasys

7.2.1 Stratasys 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SLM Solutions

7.3.1 SLM Solutions 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SLM Solutions 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EnvisionTEC

7.4.1 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Arcam

7.5.1 Arcam 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Arcam 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Organovo

7.6.1 Organovo 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Organovo 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Oxford Performance Materials

7.7.1 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Materialise

7.8.1 Materialise 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Materialise 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bio3D

7.9.1 Bio3D 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bio3D 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cyfuse Medical

7.10.1 Cyfuse Medical 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cyfuse Medical 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

