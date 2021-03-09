Alzheimer’s Disease – Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028
An estimated 5.7 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2018.
– One in 10 people (10 percent) age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia
– The percentage of people with Alzheimer’s dementia increases with age: 3 percent of people aged 65-74, 17 percent of people aged 75-84, and 32 percent of people aged 85 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia.
– More women than men have Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
“Out of 5.5 million people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s in the United States, 3.4 million are women and 2.0 million are men.”
Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutic approaches for focusing on helping people maintain mental function, manage behavioral symptoms, and slow down certain problems, such as memory loss. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved six drugs for the Alzheimer’s Disease treatment- rivastigmine, galantamine, donepezil, memantine, memantine combined with donepezil, and tacrine (tacrine is now discontinued in the United States). These drugs temporarily improve symptoms by increasing the amount of chemicals called neurotransmitters in the brain.
Donepezil (Aricept, Eisai Inc.), rivastigmine (Exelon, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme), and galantamine (Razadyne, Janssen Pharmaceuticals) are used to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer’s (donepezil can be used for severe Alzheimer’s as well). Memantine (Namenda, Allergan) is used to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s. The FDA has also approved Aricept and Namzaric, a combination of Namenda and Aricept, for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease.
They may help reduce symptoms and help with certain behavioral problems. However, these drugs don’t change the underlying disease process. They are effective for some but not all people, and may help only for a limited time.
There are many clinical unmet needs for the Alzheimer’s disease treatment. These include: lack of a curative Alzheimer’s disease treatment, lack of accurate diagnostic tests and bio-markers among others. Additionally, there are many factors which contribute to the difficulty of developing effective treatments for Alzheimer’s. While research settings have the tools and expertise to identify some of the early brain changes of Alzheimer’s, additional research is needed to fine-tune the tools’ accuracy before they become available for clinical use. In addition, treatments to prevent, slow or stop these changes are not yet available, although many are being tested in clinical trials.
However, several companies have started working towards the development of new therapeutic options like
Alzheimer’s Disease Companies
1. AgeneBio
2. Hoffmann-La Roche
3. Novartis
4. Eisai
5. TauRx Therapeutics
and many others.
Drugs that are involved are
1. AGB101
2. Crenezumab
3. CNP520
4. Elenbecestat
5. RO7105705
And many others
1. Report Introduction
2. Alzheimer’s Disease Market Overview at a Glance
3. Alzheimer’s Disease Background and Overview
4. Alzheimer’s disease Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Alzheimer’s disease Epidemiology by Countries (2017-2028)
5.1. United States- Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.2. EU-5 – Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.3. Germany-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.4. France-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.5. Italy-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.6. Spain-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.7. United Kingdom-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
5.8. Japan-Epidemiology (2017-2028)
6. Treatments & Medical Practices
7. Marketed Products
7.1. Aricept: Eisai
7.2. Exelon: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme / Novartis
7.3. Razadyne: Janssen Pharmaceuticals
8. Emerging Therapies
8.1. Key Cross Competition
8.2. AGB101: AgeneBio
8.3. Crenezumab: Hoffmann-La Roche
8.4. CAD106: Novartis
8.5. COR388 HCL: Cortexyme
8.6. E2609: Eisai
8.7. Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical
9. Alzheimer’s Disease Market Size
10. Alzheimer’s disease 7MM Country-Wise Market Analysis
10.1. United States Market Size
10.2. Germany Market Size
10.3. France Market Size
10.4. Italy Market Size
10.5. Spain Market Size
10.6. United Kingdom Market Size
10.7. Japan Market Size
11. Market Drivers
12. Market Barriers
13. Report Methodology
14. DelveInsight Capabilities
15. Disclaimer
16. About DelveInsight
