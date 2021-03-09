ATV Steering System 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.02% and Forecast to 2022

ATVs are vehicles that can traverse different terrains as they have the capability to steer through any surface. Terrain is the most important parameter for the design of an ATV. The components used to manufacture ATVs are optimized to sustain different maneuvering conditions. There are several components used to manufacture ATVs such as include the suspension system, drivetrain, engine, chassis, steering system, safety equipment, and tires. ATVs are a new segment of small vehicles that are popular in North America. They had gained popularity after Honda Motor introduced the first commercially available road-going ATV in 1970.

The analysts forecast the global ATV steering system market to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% during the period 2017-2021.

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Polaris Industries

• SHOWA

• Kimpex

• Wickedbilt

Other prominent vendors

• Allied Motion Technologies

• PD International

• Can-Am

• Bobcat

Market driver

• Increasing number of ATV motorsport events and viewers

Market challenge

• High cost and extreme design of ATV steering systems cause fluctuations in demand

Market trend

• Design language of ATVs mimicking mainstream vehicles

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by fitment channel

• Overview

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

PART 07: Segmentation by geography

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Design language of ATVs mimicking mainstream vehicles

• Advent of amphibious ATVs

• High adoption of customization

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Polaris Industries

• SHOWA

• Kimpex

• Wickedbilt

..…..Continued