Automation Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

TestPlant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Functional Testing

1.4.3 Non-Functional Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automation Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Defense and Aerospace

1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Telecom and IT

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Logistics and Transportation

1.5.10 Energy and Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automation Testing Market Size

2.2 Automation Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automation Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automation Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automation Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automation Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automation Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automation Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automation Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automation Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automation Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automation Testing Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued…..



