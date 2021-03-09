Basmati Rice Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Basmati Rice Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global Basmati Rice market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Basmati Rice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Basmati Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Basmati Rice in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Basmati Rice manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KRBL Limited

Amira Nature Foods

LT Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

Aeroplane Rice

Tilda Basmati Rice

Matco Foods

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Hanuman Rice Mills

Adani Wilmar

HAS Rice Pakistan

Galaxy Rice Mill

Dunar Foods

Sungold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Other

Segment by Application

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Basmati Rice

1.1 Definition of Basmati Rice

1.2 Basmati Rice Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Basmati Rice Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Indian Basmati Rice

1.2.3 Pakistani Basmati Rice

1.2.4 Kenya Basmati Rice

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Basmati Rice Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Basmati Rice Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Direct Edible

1.3.3 Deep Processing

1.4 Global Basmati Rice Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Basmati Rice Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Basmati Rice Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Basmati Rice Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Basmati Rice

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Basmati Rice

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Basmati Rice

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Basmati Rice

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Basmati Rice Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Basmati Rice

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Basmati Rice Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Basmati Rice Revenue Analysis

4.3 Basmati Rice Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Basmati Rice Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Basmati Rice Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Basmati Rice Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Basmati Rice Revenue by Regions

5.2 Basmati Rice Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Basmati Rice Production

5.3.2 North America Basmati Rice Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Basmati Rice Import and Export

5.4 Europe Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Basmati Rice Production

5.4.2 Europe Basmati Rice Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Basmati Rice Import and Export

5.5 China Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Basmati Rice Production

5.5.2 China Basmati Rice Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Basmati Rice Import and Export

5.6 Japan Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Basmati Rice Production

5.6.2 Japan Basmati Rice Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Basmati Rice Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Basmati Rice Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Basmati Rice Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Basmati Rice Import and Export

5.8 India Basmati Rice Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Basmati Rice Production

5.8.2 India Basmati Rice Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Basmati Rice Import and Export

6 Basmati Rice Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Basmati Rice Production by Type

6.2 Global Basmati Rice Revenue by Type

6.3 Basmati Rice Price by Type

7 Basmati Rice Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Basmati Rice Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Basmati Rice Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Basmati Rice Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 KRBL Limited

8.1.1 KRBL Limited Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 KRBL Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 KRBL Limited Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Amira Nature Foods

8.2.1 Amira Nature Foods Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Amira Nature Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Amira Nature Foods Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 LT Foods

8.3.1 LT Foods Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 LT Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 LT Foods Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Best Foods

8.4.1 Best Foods Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Best Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Best Foods Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Kohinoor Rice

8.5.1 Kohinoor Rice Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Kohinoor Rice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Kohinoor Rice Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Aeroplane Rice

8.6.1 Aeroplane Rice Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Aeroplane Rice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Aeroplane Rice Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Tilda Basmati Rice

8.7.1 Tilda Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Tilda Basmati Rice Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Tilda Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Matco Foods

8.8.1 Matco Foods Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Matco Foods Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Matco Foods Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Amar Singh Chawal Wala

8.9.1 Amar Singh Chawal Wala Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Amar Singh Chawal Wala Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Amar Singh Chawal Wala Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Hanuman Rice Mills

8.10.1 Hanuman Rice Mills Basmati Rice Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Hanuman Rice Mills Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Hanuman Rice Mills Basmati Rice Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Adani Wilmar

8.12 HAS Rice Pakistan

8.13 Galaxy Rice Mill

8.14 Dunar Foods

8.15 Sungold

Continued….

