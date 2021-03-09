Biogas & Biomethane Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Biogas & Biomethane Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Biogas & Biomethane Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Biogas & Biomethane market are growing concern towards environment protection & emission reduction and increase in adoption due to production efficiency. In addition, increasing demand across automotive industry is also a major factor which exerts positive influence in the market growth of biogas and biomethane. Several impurities in biogas and effects of weather condition on biogas production are the major restraining factor of global Biogas & Biomethane market. Biogas is a type of biofuel that is naturally produced from the decomposition of organic waste. When organic matter such as food scrap, and animal waste, breakdown in an anaerobic environment they release a mixture of gases, primarily methane and CO2. Whereas, biomethane is a naturally occurring gas which is produced by the so-called anaerobic digestion of organic matter such as dead animal and plant, manure, sewage, organic waste etc. Biogas and Biomethane offers various benefits such as they are eco-friendly, reduces soil and water pollution, reduction of emissions, enhanced self-sufficiency trough availability of on-site diesel replacement, produces organic fertilizer, enhancement of local infrastructure & employment, enhances fuel diversity & security of energy supply and reducing dependence on fossil fuel.

The regional analysis of Global Biogas & Biomethane Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand from the automotive sector. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Biogas & Biomethane market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for electricity and increasing consumption of biogas in developing countries such as China, India and South Korea.

The major market player included in this report are:

Gasrec Ltd.

EnviTech Biogas AG

Planet Biogas Global GmbH

CNG Services Ltd.

SGN

Future Biogas Limited

VERBIO

MagneGas

Gazasia Ltd.

Biogas Products Ltd.

Schmack Carbotech GmbH

SoCalGas

ETW ENERGIETECHNIK GMBH

ORBITAL

J V Energen

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652089-global-biogas-biomethane-market-size-study-by-type

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fermentation

Gasification

By Application:

Power Generation

Automotive

Residential

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Biogas & Biomethane Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Biogas & Biomethane Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Biogas & Biomethane Market, by Applications, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Biogas & Biomethane Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Biogas & Biomethane Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Biogas & Biomethane Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Biogas & Biomethane Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Biogas & Biomethane Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Biogas & Biomethane Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fermentation

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Gasification

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652089-global-biogas-biomethane-market-size-study-by-type