Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2023. The Global clinical laboratory services market is growing at a modest rate due to various pivotal factors. These factors include rising adoption of early disease detection services by specialized diagnostic tests, rising life style-oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Cancer, Stroke and other fatal diseases. The other major driving forces includes technological advancement and rise in adoption of medical diagnostics and tests. Significant investments from government and private players is boosting the market. Investment in R&D by clinical laboratory companies have created huge scope in the market. Rising adoption of clinical laboratory services by hospitals, clinics, research institutes have created huge demand for clinical laboratory services across the globe.

Global adoption of clinical laboratory services by type such as clinical cytology, medical microbiology and chemistry enable the market to grow fast. Clinical laboratory services are majorly adopted in developed nations such as US, UK, Germany & Canada. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are expected to adopt these services considerably in near future due to growing healthcare spending, infrastructural development and cohesive government policies. The adoption of clinical laboratory services such as tumor and other esoteric tests are on rise and are expected to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period.

Global clinical laboratory services market by service provider are growing at a modest rate due to adoption of hospital services, cloud healthcare facilities, technological solutions, mobile apps, favourable healthcare policies and reimbursement policies. However, stringent FDA regulations and regional policies may affect the market growth of global clinical laboratory services market. The high cost of clinical laboratory services is concern for the growth of clinical laboratory market. However, technological advancement and R&D investment are expected to create ample opportunity for the market growth.

Clinical laboratory services market has considerable demand from developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. However, North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to prevalence of CVD, Stroke, Hypertension, Cancer and other chronic diseases followed by Europe. North America has the highest healthcare spending and R&D investments followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for clinical laboratory market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructural development and cohesive government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market. The report also covers key factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so on are covered at length.

The key players contributing in clinical laboratory market includes Abbott Laboratories, ACM Medical Laboratory, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Arup Laboratories, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Bioscientia Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., and Clarient Inc. Other players that have considerable contribution in global clinical laboratory market include Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Genzyme Corporation, Healthscope Ltd., Intertek, Labco S.A., Labcorp, Lifelabs Medical Laboratory, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spectra Laboratories and Unilabs. Partnership, collaboration and R&D are the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Companies Mentioned

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. ACM MEDICAL LABORATORY

3. ADICON CLINICAL LABORATORY

4. ARUP LABORATORIES

5. BIO-REFERENCE LABORATORIES

6. BIOSCIENTIA HEALTHCARE

7. CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC.

8. CLARIENT INC.

9. GENOPTIX MEDICAL LABORATORY

10. GENZYME CORPORATION

11. HEALTHSCOPE LTD.

12. INTERTEK

13. LABCO S.A.

14. LABCORP

15. LIFELABS MEDICAL LABORATORY

16. QIAGEN

17. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

18. SIEMENS

19. SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

20. SPECTRA LABORATORIES

21. UNILABS

