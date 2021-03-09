Cloud-Based PLM Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
In 2018, the global Cloud-Based PLM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based PLM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based PLM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dassault Systemes(France)
Siemens AG(Germany)
PTC Inc.(US)
Oracle Corporation(US)
SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany)
Autodesk Inc.(Canada)
IBM Corporation(US)
Accenture PLC(Germany)
Hewlett-Packard Company
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3921619-global-cloud-based-plm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)
Numerical Control (NC)
Simulation and Analysis (S&A)
Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)
Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)
Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)
Digital Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive and Transportation
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment
Electronics and Semiconductor
Energy and Utilities
Consumer Products and Retail
Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical
IT and Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-Based PLM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-Based PLM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3921619-global-cloud-based-plm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx)
1.4.4 Numerical Control (NC)
1.4.5 Simulation and Analysis (S&A)
1.4.6 Electronic Design and Automation (EDA)
1.4.7 Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC)
1.4.8 Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM)
1.4.9 Digital Manufacturing
1.4.10 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud-Based PLM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive and Transportation
1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.4 Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment
1.5.5 Electronics and Semiconductor
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities
1.5.7 Consumer Products and Retail
1.5.8 Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical
1.5.9 IT and Telecom
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud-Based PLM Market Size
2.2 Cloud-Based PLM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud-Based PLM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud-Based PLM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dassault Systemes(France)
12.1.1 Dassault Systemes(France) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction
12.1.4 Dassault Systemes(France) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dassault Systemes(France) Recent Development
12.2 Siemens AG(Germany)
12.2.1 Siemens AG(Germany) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens AG(Germany) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Siemens AG(Germany) Recent Development
12.3 PTC Inc.(US)
12.3.1 PTC Inc.(US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction
12.3.4 PTC Inc.(US) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PTC Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.4 Oracle Corporation(US)
12.4.1 Oracle Corporation(US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Corporation(US) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.5 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany)
12.5.1 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud-Based PLM Introduction
12.5.4 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Revenue in Cloud-Based PLM Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP SE, Autodesk, Inc.(Germany) Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)