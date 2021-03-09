Consumer Floriculture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report focuses on the Consumer Floriculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of consumer floriculture, with 53.24% consumption share. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online consumer floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The worldwide market for Consumer Floriculture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 51600 million US$ in 2023, from 48100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

