Data Loggers 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and USA. In Europe, transnational companies, like Testo and Visalia, are taking a leading share in this area. As to USA, National Instruments Corporation has become a global leader. In Japan, it is HIOKI Group that leads the technology development.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Data Loggers starch will increase.

The worldwide market for Data Loggers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Data Loggers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Instruments Corporation

Ammonit Measurement GMBH

Dolphin Technology

Omega Engineering Inc

Omron

Testo

Vaisala

Onset HOBO

Rotronic

Dickson

HIOKI

Yokogawa Corporation

Sensitech

Fluke

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Delta-T Devices

Grant Instruments

CSM GmbH

Kipp & Zonen

Gemini

OTT Hydromet

TTTech Computertechnik AG

Dwyer Instruments

Huato

Aosong

Asmik

CEM

ZEDA

Weiming Shouwang

Elitech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mechanical data loggers

Electronic data loggers

Wireless data loggers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Power

Transportation

Environment

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Data Loggers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical data loggers

1.2.2 Electronic data loggers

1.2.3 Wireless data loggers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Power

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Environment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Instruments Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 National Instruments Corporation Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ammonit Measurement GMBH

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ammonit Measurement GMBH Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dolphin Technology

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dolphin Technology Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Omega Engineering Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Omega Engineering Inc Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Omron

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Omron Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Testo

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Testo Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Vaisala

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Data Loggers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Vaisala Data Loggers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

