Diamond Tools Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024
Global Diamond Tools Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Diamond Tools Market 2019-2024
Diamond tools are cutting tool with diamond grains fixed on the functional parts of the tool via a bonding material or another method. Diamond tools have unique advantage, such as high hardness, heat resistance, cutting edge sharpness, good thermal conductivity, etc. It is widely used in stone processing industry, transportation industry, geological prospecting industry, machining, etc.
Scope of the Global Diamond Tools Market Report
This report focuses on the Diamond Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Diamond tools is the best hardness materials processing tools, which has the unique advantage (good processing quality, high efficiency). It can significantly reduce processing costs and improve working conditions. So, it is widely used in stone processing industry, transportation industry, geological prospecting industry and machining. Stone processing industry is its largest downstream market, which take up 30.87% of the consumption in 2016
At present, the production of diamond tools is distributed in United States, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. China is the largest production country of diamond tools in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The diamond tools market concentration is not high. The China market will take up about 28.68% in the global production market in 2016.
Asahi Diamond Industrial, Husqvarna AB, Tyrolit, ICS, Blount amd Ehwa are the key suppliers in the global diamond tools. The market of diamond tools is dispersed. So, top five company production will take up about 7.98% of the global market in 2016.
The worldwide market for Diamond Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 15200 million US$ in 2024, from 13000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Diamond Tools Market Segment by Manufacturers
Asahi Diamond Industrial
Husqvarna AB
Tyrolit
Ehwa
Hilti
ICS, Blount
Bosun
Saint Gobain
Disco
Hebei XMF Tools
Gangyan Diamond
Reliable Diamond Tool
Makita
Bosch
Shibuya Company
Syntec Diamond Tools
OX Group International
Nanjing Sanchao Advanced Materials
MK Diamond Products
Lackmond
Metabo Power Tools
Billon Power Diamond Tools
Global Diamond Tools Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Diamond Tools Market Segment by Type
Abrasives Type
Diamond Sawing Tools
Diamond Drilling Tools
Diamond Cutting Tools
Others
Global Diamond Tools Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Stone Processing Industry
Transportation Industry
Geological Prospecting Industry
Machining
Other
Some of the Points cover in Global Diamond Tools Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Diamond Tools Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Diamond Tools Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Diamond Tools Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Diamond Tools Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Diamond Tools Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Diamond Tools Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Diamond Tools Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
