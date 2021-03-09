Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
Digital intelligence platform is used to capture, manage, and analyze data to provide a holistic view of the digital customer experience, which is crucial for the measurement, optimization, and execution of marketing tactics and business strategies. The platform utilizes big data to analyze customer behavioral patterns and aims to provide customers with better marketing strategies for digital marketing.
The analysts forecast the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022.To calculate the market size, the report considers to calculate the market size, the report considers the spending of large enterprises and SMEs on the digital intelligence platform. The sectors included are BFSI, retail, telecom, automotive, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. Government spending on digital intelligence platforms is not considered for revenue calculation in the report.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Adobe
Alphabet
IBM
SAS Institute
Market driver
• Exponential increase in data
Market challenge
• Data privacy and security concerns
Market trend
• Emergence of advanced intelligence tools
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Retail – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Telecom – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of advanced intelligence tools
Increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools
Demand for data integration and analytics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe
Alphabet
IBM
SAS Institute
Continued…..
