Diving Equipment Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report
New Study On “2019-2025 Diving Equipment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
On the basis of type, the diving equipment market has been segmented into rebreather, cylinder and propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. The rebreather segment is estimated to lead the diving equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the usage of this equipment in two major application areas, namely, commercial and defense; and the fact that it can provide air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is expected to lead the diving equipment market during the forecast period, owing to need of changing these suits frequently as these suits have short life cycle. Moreover, damages caused by harsh environments underwater also result in frequent replacement of these suits.
This growth can be attributed to the rise in the average income of the people, especially in emerging economies, such as India and Vietnam. The dive tourism, particularly in the European region, is also a key factor fueling the growth of the diving equipment market.
The global Diving Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Diving Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Diving Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diving Equipment in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Diving Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Diving Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Honeywell International, Inc.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA
Cobham PLC.
Divex Ltd.
Aqua Lung International
Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd
Underwater Kinetics
Apollo Military
Henderson Aquatics
Atlantis Dive
|Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665433-global-diving-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Recreational Diving
Clearance Diving
Saturation Diving
Market size by End User
Oil & Gas Industry
Naval Industry
Aquaculture Industry
Other Industries
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Diving Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Diving Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Diving Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Diving Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665433-global-diving-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diving Equipment Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Diving Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Recreational Diving
1.4.3 Clearance Diving
1.4.4 Saturation Diving
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Diving Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Oil & Gas Industry
1.5.3 Naval Industry
1.5.4 Aquaculture Industry
1.5.5 Other Industries
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Diving Equipment Market Size
2.1.1 Global Diving Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Diving Equipment Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Diving Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Diving Equipment Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Diving Equipment Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Diving Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Diving Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Diving Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Diving Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Diving Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Diving Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Diving Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Diving Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Diving Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Diving Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Diving Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diving Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Diving Equipment Sales by Product
4.2 Global Diving Equipment Revenue by Product
4.3 Diving Equipment Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Diving Equipment Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Diving Equipment by Countries
6.1.1 North America Diving Equipment Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Diving Equipment Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Diving Equipment by Product
6.3 North America Diving Equipment by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Diving Equipment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Diving Equipment Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Diving Equipment Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Diving Equipment by Product
7.3 Europe Diving Equipment by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Diving Equipment by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Diving Equipment Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Diving Equipment Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Diving Equipment by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Diving Equipment by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Diving Equipment by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Diving Equipment Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Diving Equipment Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Diving Equipment by Product
9.3 Central & South America Diving Equipment by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Diving Equipment by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diving Equipment Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diving Equipment Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Diving Equipment by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Diving Equipment by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Honeywell International, Inc.
11.1.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.1.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development
11.2 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA
11.2.1 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.2.5 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA Recent Development
11.3 Cobham PLC.
11.3.1 Cobham PLC. Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Cobham PLC. Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Cobham PLC. Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.3.5 Cobham PLC. Recent Development
11.4 Divex Ltd.
11.4.1 Divex Ltd. Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Divex Ltd. Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Divex Ltd. Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.4.5 Divex Ltd. Recent Development
11.5 Aqua Lung International
11.5.1 Aqua Lung International Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Aqua Lung International Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Aqua Lung International Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.5.5 Aqua Lung International Recent Development
11.6 Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd
11.6.1 Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.6.5 Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd Recent Development
11.7 Underwater Kinetics
11.7.1 Underwater Kinetics Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Underwater Kinetics Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Underwater Kinetics Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.7.5 Underwater Kinetics Recent Development
11.8 Apollo Military
11.8.1 Apollo Military Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Apollo Military Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Apollo Military Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.8.5 Apollo Military Recent Development
11.9 Henderson Aquatics
11.9.1 Henderson Aquatics Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Henderson Aquatics Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Henderson Aquatics Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.9.5 Henderson Aquatics Recent Development
11.10 Atlantis Dive
11.10.1 Atlantis Dive Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Atlantis Dive Diving Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Atlantis Dive Diving Equipment Products Offered
11.10.5 Atlantis Dive Recent Development
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349