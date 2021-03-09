ECG Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person’s body therefore assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of body under certain condition or activities.

The high adoption rate of new technology is expected to boost the market in the U.S. for ECG holter monitoring devices. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant market for ECG devices whereas APAC region is expected to witness highest growth due to large number of population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and increase in budding manufacturers providing ECG device at competitive prices.

The global ECG Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ECG Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ECG Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE (General Electric)

Philips

Hill-Rom

Schiller

Nihon Kohden

Mortara Instrument

Spacelabs Healthcare

Fukuda Denshi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ECG Devices Business

7.1 GE (General Electric)

7.1.1 GE (General Electric) ECG Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ECG Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE (General Electric) ECG Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips ECG Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ECG Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Philips ECG Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hill-Rom

7.3.1 Hill-Rom ECG Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ECG Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hill-Rom ECG Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schiller

7.4.1 Schiller ECG Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 ECG Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schiller ECG Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nihon Kohden

7.5.1 Nihon Kohden ECG Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ECG Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nihon Kohden ECG Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

