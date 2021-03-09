Flower and Ornamental Plants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on the Flower and Ornamental Plants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The cut flowers market dominated the flower and decorative plants market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well. The use of these ornamental flowers and plants for decorative purposes, particularly on specific occasions such as marriages, funerals, anniversary, birthdays, and festive occasions is the major contributor to the growth of the market segment.

The commercial segment accounted for the major part of the market share and is expected to grow further in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Flower and Ornamental Plants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dutch Flower Group

FTD Companies

Astra Fund Holland

Ball Horticultural Company

Belaya Dacha Flowers

Bog Madsen Group

Butters Group

Color Spot Nurseries

Double H Nurseries

Farplants Group

Neame Lea

The Newey Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Potted Plants

1.2.2 Cut Flowers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dutch Flower Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Dutch Flower Group Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 FTD Companies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 FTD Companies Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Astra Fund Holland

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Astra Fund Holland Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ball Horticultural Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ball Horticultural Company Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Belaya Dacha Flowers

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Belaya Dacha Flowers Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bog Madsen Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bog Madsen Group Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Butters Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Flower and Ornamental Plants Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Butters Group Flower and Ornamental Plants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

