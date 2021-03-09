Food Antimicrobial Coating Market Overview 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Gross Margin, Key Players Review, Business Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

The Food Antimicrobial Coating Market is rapidly increasing over the past few years mainly due to the burgeoning food and beverages industry. Moreover, the consumer preference for good quality and standardized food products with extended durability escalate the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the huge traction, the market is experiencing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global food antimicrobial coating market is expected to grow exponentially by 2027, registering a phenomenal CAGR throughout the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

The apparent beneficial applications of these coatings are vessels used in hygiene conscious environments like restaurants, medical care facilities, and schools among others. The antimicrobial technology active in these coatings abolishes over 95% of bacteria and mold on a protected surface, auguring user’s complete protection against microbial elements.

Apply for Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1256

Market Segmentation:

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into three key dynamics.

By Type: Silver, Copper, and Zinc Oxide among others.

By Application: Sweeteners, Processed, and Ready to eat food among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Competitive Analysis

Key players leading the Global Food Antimicrobial Coating Market include Royal DSM, Dow Microbial Control, PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Diamond Vogel, and AK Coatings among others.

Regional Analysis

The US market backed by the presence of major end-use industries such as food processing and beverages accounts for the major growth contributor to the regional market. Besides, continuous R&D efforts transpired to bring novelties in the products alongside the high per capita income foster the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing demand for fast and processed food products is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market.

The European region accounts for the second-largest market for food antimicrobial coating, following the North American market closely. Countries such as the UK, France, Italy, and Germany account for the major contributors to the growth owing to the presence of a large F&B industry and the well-established market players.

Moreover, factors such as high disposable income alongside the burgeoning Pharmaceuticals industry led by the resurging economy in the region positively influence the food antimicrobial coating market.

Read Complete Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-antimicrobial-coating-market-1256

Industry News:

February 12, 2019 —- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released high-level draft guidance explaining the principles for premarket review of combination products, including how sponsors can determine which type of premarket submission is appropriate.

It is the 22-page draft that implements a section of the 21st Century Cures Act, explains what combination products are, how their various FDA center assignments are determined and considerations for making approval pathway determinations. The draft guidance’s annex also features five illustrative examples of device-led combination products, including one for an antimicrobial coating added for the first time to a previously classified device.

January 18, 2019 –– Bio-Fence (Israel), a leading global innovating coating technology company announced the successful completion of an intensive trial process for its innovative anti-microbial technology Pentagon. The trial was conducted in one of the largest Ready to Eat poultry production sites in Israel, called Milouoff the trial demonstrated superior results for Bio-Fence technology compared to alternatives.

Milouoff found that the Bio-Fence technology has clear benefits over the existing antimicrobial solution, and it is safe, highly potent and rechargeable.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]