GEMS AND JEWELRY MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Gems and Jewelry include Gold, Platinum, Jadeite, Gemstone, Diamond, K Gold, Pearl, Silver, and others.

First, the Gems and Jewelry industry concentration is very low, there are more than 50 hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from US and Western Europe.

US has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Signet Jewellers and Tiffany, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Richemont has become a global leader with several famous brands such as Dunhill, Baume & Mercier SA, Cartier, IWC International Watch Co. AG, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Piaget SA, Manufacture Roger Dubuis SA, Vacheron Constantin SA, and Van Cleef & Arpels. In France, it is LVMH that leads the market with brands like Bulgari, Hublot, Chaumet and TAG Heuer. In China, the major manufactures include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook.

Second, many companies have their own plants as long as outside factory. There are many companies setting plants recently years.

The global Gems and Jewelry market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gems and Jewelry volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gems and Jewelry market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Titan

Stuller

Gitanjali Gems

Kingold Jewelry

Mingr

Graff Diamond

Caibai Jewelry

Damas International

Cuihua Gold

TSL Jewelry

CHJ

Chopard

Asian Star Company

TBZ Shrikant Zaveri

Thangamayil

Millennium Star

Christian Bernard Diffusion

Hong Kong Resources Holdings

Damiani

Chow Tai Seng

Richline Group

Jovan

Kering

K.Mikimoto

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gold Jewelry

Diamond Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Other

Segment by Application

Application I

Application II

