Global Airport Security Market – 2019 Size, Share, Growth Analysis By Product Type, Material, and Leading Industry Players Report Forecast Till 2023

Airport Security Market– Overview

The level of airport security at various airports has spiked due to an increased number of threats being detected daily. Market reports related to the aerospace industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The Airport Security Market is anticipated to observe a 6% CAGR in the forecast period.

The increasing passenger count passing through international and domestic airports globally is increasing the need for effective airport security systems to process passengers properly. Furthermore, the surge in smuggling, cross-border terrorism, and drug trade has fortified the demand for airport security. The improved budgetary allocation on security in airport management budgets is expected to further propel the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Airport Security Market Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the airport security market is carried out on the basis of type, systems & equipment, technology, and region. On the basis of type, the airport security market is segmented into perimeter security, access control, surveillance, cybersecurity, screening, and others. The segmentation of the airport security market on the basis of systems & equipment comprises of metal detectors, fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, cabin baggage screening systems, backscatter X-Ray systems, explosives and narcotics trace detector. The technology-based segmentation of the airport security market comprises of biometrics, RFID, Others. The regions that are included in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The market of airport security is segmented into regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America for the purpose of the regional assessment. The North American region was accredited for the key portion of the market in 2017. This is owing to the stringent government regulations and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) standards to fortify security at the airports. Additionally, the U.S. is one of the main suppliers of security systems. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the maximum rate throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for air travelers and the growing number of airports in this region. Due to the number of air travelers growing in regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, the airport security is anticipated to expand positively in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis in Airport Security Market:

The market competitors find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to manage the pace of change. The creation of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The advent of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market.

The vital contenders in the airport security market are FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), American Science and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch LLC (U.S.), C.E.I.A. SpA (U.S.), L3 Security & Detection Systems (U.S.), OSI Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Autoclear LLC (U.S.), Smiths Detection LLC (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Westminster Aviation Security Services Ltd. (U.K).

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 The Transportation Security Administration has stationed its “IdentoGO” Precheck mobile enrollment RV at the Santa Maria Airport for passengers looking to take advantage of its clear benefit for frequent fliers. Air travelers registered in the TSA Precheck program can continue to quicker lines at the airport and do not have to get rid of their shoes, belts, light outerwear, 3-1-1 liquid compliant bags or laptops.

