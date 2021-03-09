Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies produced by using identical immune cells that are clones of one unique parent cell. Since monoclonal antibodies are produced from clones of only one parent cell, all monoclonal antibodies produced by the parent cell are the same due to which, they are called biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

The classification of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies includes Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab and Other, and the sales proportion of Infliximab in 2017 is about 36.5%.

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies is widely used for Oncology, Autoimmune Disease and Others. The most proportion of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies is sales in Autoimmune Disease, and the consumption proportion is about 85.6% in 2017.

The global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market is valued at 2750 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Celltrion

Pfizer (Hospira)

3SBIO

Novartis (Sandoz)

Dr Reddy’s

Celgen Biopharma

Cadila Healthcare

Hisun Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Infliximab

Rituximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Other

Market size by End User

Oncology

Autoimmune Disease

Other

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

