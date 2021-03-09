Global Cosmetic Products Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

The global Cosmetic Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alticor

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Yves Rocher

Mary Kay Inc

Revlon Inc.

Kao Corp.

Shiseido

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

L’oreal Group.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin care products

Hair care products

Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Personal care products

Oral care products

Segment by Application

Lips

Eyes

Eyebrows

Nails

Face

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cosmetic Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Products

1.2 Cosmetic Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Skin care products

1.2.3 Hair care products

1.2.4 Color cosmetics

1.2.5 Fragrances

1.2.6 Personal care products

1.2.7 Oral care products

1.3 Cosmetic Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmetic Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Lips

1.3.3 Eyes

1.3.4 Eyebrows

1.3.5 Nails

1.3.6 Face

1.4 Global Cosmetic Products Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Products Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cosmetic Products Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cosmetic Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cosmetic Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cosmetic Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetic Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cosmetic Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Products Business

7.1 Alticor

7.1.1 Alticor Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alticor Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

7.2.1 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Yves Rocher

7.3.1 Yves Rocher Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Yves Rocher Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mary Kay Inc

7.4.1 Mary Kay Inc Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mary Kay Inc Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Revlon Inc.

7.5.1 Revlon Inc. Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Revlon Inc. Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kao Corp.

7.6.1 Kao Corp. Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kao Corp. Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shiseido

7.7.1 Shiseido Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shiseido Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

7.8.1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Avon Products Inc.

7.9.1 Avon Products Inc. Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Avon Products Inc. Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Beiersdorf AG

7.10.1 Beiersdorf AG Cosmetic Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Cosmetic Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Beiersdorf AG Cosmetic Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Procter & Gamble

7.12 Unilever

7.13 L’oreal Group.

8 Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cosmetic Products Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Products

8.4 Cosmetic Products Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Cosmetic Products Distributors List

9.3 Cosmetic Products Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

