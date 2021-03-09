Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity.

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market will register a 18.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 680 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2583739

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat

Enquire Before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2583739

This study considers the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-membrane-electrode-assemblies-mea-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]