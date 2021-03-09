Global MPoS Terminals Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Share, Product & Services, Industry Verticals, Geography, Recent Developments and Growth Opportunities till 2025

Global MPoS Terminals Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Mobile POS (mPOS) terminals are specialized integrated mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) that function as electronic point of sale terminals. These specialized mobile devices can also be transformed into payment terminals through use of sleeves or dongles. Equipped with capabilities such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), Wi-Fi, smart card, and VoIP (Voice Internet Protocol), mobile POS terminals are additionally used to manage inventory/assets, send and receive invoices, send digitize notes, and capture signatures at counters. These capabilities allow mPOS terminals to accept payments even remotely through wireless applications. Advancements in payment technologies coupled with the move towards EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) chip card payment is expected to fuel market momentum.

The MPoS Terminals market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MPoS Terminals. This report presents the worldwide MPoS Terminals market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, global MPoS Terminals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ingenico

PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology

SZZT Electronics

Verifone

NEC

Samsung

mPoS Terminals Breakdown Data by Type

PoS Terminal

Card Reader

mPoS Terminals Breakdown Data by Application

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Consumer Utility Services

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of MPoS Terminals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global MPoS Terminals Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 MPoS Terminals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global MPoS Terminals Market Size

2.2 MPoS Terminals Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for MPoS Terminals Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 MPoS Terminals Production by Manufacturers

3.2 MPoS Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 MPoS Terminals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: MPoS Terminals Production by Regions

4.1 Global MPoS Terminals Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: MPoS Terminals Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global MPoS Terminals Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global MPoS Terminals Production by Type

6.2 Global MPoS Terminals Revenue by Type

6.3 MPoS Terminals Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global MPoS Terminals Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company A

8.1.1 Company A Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Company A MPoS Terminals Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Company A MPoS Terminals Product Description

8.1.5 Company A Recent Development

8.2 Company B

8.2.1 Company B Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Company B MPoS Terminals Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Company B MPoS Terminals Product Description

8.2.5 Company B Recent Development

8.3 Company C

8.3.1 Company C Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Company C MPoS Terminals Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Company C MPoS Terminals Product Description

8.3.5 Company C Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 MPoS Terminals Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 MPoS Terminals Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 MPoS Terminals Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 MPoS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 MPoS Terminals Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.3 MPoS Terminals Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global MPoS Terminals Study

