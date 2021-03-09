Global Tequila Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

Global Tequila Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Tequila Market 2019-2024

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Scope of the Global Tequila Market Report

This report focuses on the Tequila in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

The worldwide market for Tequila is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million US$ in 2024, from 4660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Tequila Market Segment by Manufacturers

Jose Cuervo

Sauza

Patrón

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

Tequila Arette

Don Eduardo

Agave Dos Mil

Aha Toro

Buen Amigo

Campo Azul

Cascahuin Distillery

Compañia Tequilera de Arandas

Centinela

Hacienda La Capilla

Dos Lunas Tequila

Global Tequila Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Tequila Market Segment by Type

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Global Tequila Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global Tequila Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Tequila Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Tequila Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Tequila Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Tequila Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Tequila Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Tequila Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Tequila Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

