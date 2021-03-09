Hong Kong Country Intelligence Report Business Growth By Key Service Provider China Mobile Hong Kong, China Unicom, SmarTone, PCCW, 3 Hong Kong, HGC, i-cable, HKBN, TVB Network Vision, myTV Super

“Hong Kong: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Hong Kong today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Hong Kong’s telecom and pay-TV services market will reach $5.9bn (HK$44.1bn) by 2023, driven by projected growth in the mobile data segment. Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2018. Also, mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR, 5.8% (5.6% in HK$) over 2018-2023, driven by driven by growing adoption of 4G services until 2020 and thereafter projected growth in 5G subscriptions, rising mobile internet subscriptions and fast growing M2M connections. Going forward, Hong Kong’s pay-TV market will decrease at a CAGR of -1.5% (-1.7% in HK$) due to decline in DTH, cable, and IPTV subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Hong Kong.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, etc.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Major Companies Mentioned:

China Mobile Hong Kong

SmarTone

PCCW

3 Hong Kong

China Unicom

HGC

i-cable

HKBN

TVB Network Vision

myTV Super

Scope

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Hong Kong will grow at a CAGR of 0.8% (0.5% in HK$) during 2018-2023.

– Mobile revenue will account for the majority of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2023, driven by increasing adoption of 4G services until 2020 and projected 5G growth.

– PCCW leads Hong Kong’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2018, followed by China Mobile Hong Kong and 3 Hong Kong. All the operators compete on the basis of network expansions/upgrades and competitively priced offers to strengthen their market position.

